Considering Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) closed at $2.10 in the last session, up 12.90% from day before closing price of $1.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2168851 shares were traded. EDBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EDBL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when JAMES MICHAEL C bought 1,000 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 880 led to the insider holds 1,592,000 shares of the business.

Kras James E. bought 875 shares of EDBL for $822 on Sep 14. The President and CEO now owns 1,387,940 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, JAMES MICHAEL C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 6,070 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,071 and bolstered with 1,591,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDBL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.60M and an Enterprise Value of 9.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDBL has reached a high of $90.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9312, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.7325.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EDBL traded on average about 819.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 431.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.51M. Insiders hold about 31.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EDBL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 127.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 173.08k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.9, with high estimates of -$0.9 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.74 and -$3.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.74. EPS for the following year is -$2.79, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.79 and -$2.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.55M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.12M and the low estimate is $15.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.