Considering Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $25.80 in the prior trading day, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) closed at $25.76, down -0.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560519 shares were traded. FCPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FCPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Berenberg Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Lenehan William H bought 9,625 shares for $25.99 per share. The transaction valued at 250,154 led to the insider holds 488,387 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.27B and an Enterprise Value of 3.24B. As of this moment, Four’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCPT has reached a high of $30.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 408.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 364.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.00M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FCPT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 4.46M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 8.40%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FCPT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.34, compared to 1.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.53.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $57.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.51M to a low estimate of $51.51M. As of the current estimate, Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.4M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.91M, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.49M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $247.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $213.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $223.19M, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $277.98M and the low estimate is $238.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.