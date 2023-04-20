Considering On Holding AG (ONON) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) closed at $31.51 in the last session, down -1.25% from day before closing price of $31.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3999431 shares were traded. ONON stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ONON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $25.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $28.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONON now has a Market Capitalization of 9.45B and an Enterprise Value of 9.18B. As of this moment, On’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 155.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 71.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $33.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ONON traded on average about 3.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 317.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.69M. Insiders hold about 33.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.86M with a Short Ratio of 21.86M, compared to 18.28M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 11.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.92B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.98B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, On Holding AG’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated increase of 41.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 41.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.72B and the low estimate is $2.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.