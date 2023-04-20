FLGC (Flora Growth Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $0.25 in the prior trading day, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) closed at $0.23, down -6.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0166 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555677 shares were traded. FLGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on October 13, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 23, 2021, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLGC now has a Market Capitalization of 31.48M and an Enterprise Value of 26.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLGC has reached a high of $1.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3259, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5187.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 583.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.03M. Insiders hold about 15.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLGC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 2.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.17M, up 147.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.01M and the low estimate is $117.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.