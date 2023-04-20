GAN Limited (GAN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) was $1.64 for the day, up 10.07% from the previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2325618 shares were traded. GAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when MCGILL SEAMUS M bought 5,000 shares for $2.51 per share. The transaction valued at 12,550 led to the insider holds 56,161 shares of the business.

Smurfit Dermot S. sold 150,000 shares of GAN for $405,705 on Aug 30. The President, CEO now owns 1,699,532 shares after completing the transaction at $2.70 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Smurfit Dermot S., who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $2.90 each. As a result, the insider received 289,710 and left with 1,699,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GAN now has a Market Capitalization of 54.52M and an Enterprise Value of 40.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GAN has reached a high of $4.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6389, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1326.

Shares Statistics:

GAN traded an average of 246.37K shares per day over the past three months and 511.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.85M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GAN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 645.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.65M, compared to 575.25k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $37.05M. As of the current estimate, GAN Limited’s year-ago sales were $37.49M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.73M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.26M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $149.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $152.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $141.53M, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $184.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $184.04M and the low estimate is $184.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.