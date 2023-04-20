How is Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE: HMC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $26.38 in the prior trading day, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) closed at $26.18, down -0.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628292 shares were traded. HMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMC now has a Market Capitalization of 44.18B and an Enterprise Value of 71.74B. As of this moment, Honda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMC has reached a high of $27.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 902.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.66B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HMC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.85M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HMC’s forward annual dividend rate was 125.00, compared to 0.94 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 473.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.78. The current Payout Ratio is 29.19% for HMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.