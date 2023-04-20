How is Intuitive Machines Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) closed at $11.15 in the last session, up 7.21% from day before closing price of $10.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11052299 shares were traded. LUNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LUNR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On February 27, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUNR now has a Market Capitalization of 159.87M and an Enterprise Value of 159.87M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUNR has reached a high of $136.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LUNR traded on average about 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.30M. Insiders hold about 11.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LUNR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 348.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 41.73k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $389.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $719M and the low estimate is $274M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 180.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.