How is NIO Inc.’s (NYSE: NIO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $9.47 in the prior trading day, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) closed at $8.79, down -7.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60207721 shares were traded. NIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $14 previously.

On March 02, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIO now has a Market Capitalization of 15.23B and an Enterprise Value of 13.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has reached a high of $24.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 43.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 36.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.64B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.52B. Shares short for NIO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 92.1M with a Short Ratio of 92.10M, compared to 102.02M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.