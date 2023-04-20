How is Sonim Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SONM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) closed at $1.25 in the last session, up 1.63% from day before closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586559 shares were traded. SONM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1530.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SONM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Howe Alan B bought 1,818 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,091 led to the insider holds 176,403 shares of the business.

AJP Holding Company, LLC bought 5,534,881 shares of SONM for $4,649,300 on Aug 08. The 10% Owner now owns 19,463,452 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, TIRVA ROBERT L., who serves as the Former President, CFO & COO of the company, sold 729 shares for $0.76 each. As a result, the insider received 553 and left with 314,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONM now has a Market Capitalization of 41.41M and an Enterprise Value of 28.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONM has reached a high of $1.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6637, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5878.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SONM traded on average about 215.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 590.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.88M. Insiders hold about 53.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SONM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 60.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 68.59k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.