I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Replimune Group Inc. (REPL).

The price of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) closed at $16.86 in the last session, up 3.44% from day before closing price of $16.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546210 shares were traded. REPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.60 and its Current Ratio is at 23.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 19, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Esposito Pamela sold 15,000 shares for $25.03 per share. The transaction valued at 375,450 led to the insider holds 229,402 shares of the business.

Patel Sushil sold 10,687 shares of REPL for $155,923 on May 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 130,146 shares after completing the transaction at $14.59 per share. On May 16, another insider, Astley-Sparke Philip, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 9,632 shares for $14.59 each. As a result, the insider received 140,531 and left with 1,401,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REPL now has a Market Capitalization of 886.65M and an Enterprise Value of 330.68M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REPL has reached a high of $29.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REPL traded on average about 627.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 549.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.27M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for REPL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 2.8M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.73% and a Short% of Float of 14.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.65 and -$3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$2.88, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$4.22.