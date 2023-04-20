I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG).

The price of Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) closed at $0.67 in the last session, up 1.36% from day before closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2558932 shares were traded. SLGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5110.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLGG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 27, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 01, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Alliance Global Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Wann Michael sold 83,509 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 101,706 led to the insider holds 474,571 shares of the business.

Wann Michael sold 49,745 shares of SLGG for $58,988 on May 26. The CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER now owns 558,080 shares after completing the transaction at $1.19 per share. On May 25, another insider, Wann Michael, who serves as the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of the company, sold 42,836 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 48,585 and left with 607,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLGG now has a Market Capitalization of 16.03M and an Enterprise Value of 14.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLGG has reached a high of $1.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5626, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6790.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLGG traded on average about 773.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.92M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.08M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 1.1M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.99M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Super League Gaming Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.77M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.92M, an increase of 38.40% over than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.84M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.68M, up 55.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45M and the low estimate is $36.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.