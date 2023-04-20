IEX (IDEX Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $220.55 in the prior trading day, IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) closed at $217.84, down -1.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655473 shares were traded. IEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $220.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $215.81.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IEX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $188 from $229 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $215.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $220.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Grogan William K sold 3,181 shares for $226.36 per share. The transaction valued at 720,066 led to the insider holds 13,864 shares of the business.

SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON sold 3,075 shares of IEX for $684,766 on Nov 02. The Director now owns 13,232 shares after completing the transaction at $222.69 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, ASHLEMAN ERIC D, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 15,848 shares for $86.43 each. As a result, the insider received 1,369,780 and left with 38,480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IEX now has a Market Capitalization of 16.66B and an Enterprise Value of 17.81B. As of this moment, IDEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IEX has reached a high of $246.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $172.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 222.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 217.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 370.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 332.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.17M. Shares short for IEX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 1.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IEX’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.40, compared to 2.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.11. The current Payout Ratio is 30.20% for IEX, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.1 and a low estimate of $1.98, while EPS last year was $1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.22, with high estimates of $2.3 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.95 and $8.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.68. EPS for the following year is $9.14, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.4 and $8.75.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $818.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $850.6M to a low estimate of $796.04M. As of the current estimate, IDEX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $751.1M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $860.62M, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $888.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $835.9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.16B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $3.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.