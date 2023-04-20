In spite of Azenta Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AZTA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) closed at $44.04 down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $44.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1756732 shares were traded. AZTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Azenta Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $60 from $65 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McManus Matthew bought 8,625 shares for $58.15 per share. The transaction valued at 501,544 led to the insider holds 29,467 shares of the business.

Robertson Lindon G bought 4,350 shares of AZTA for $250,647 on Aug 19. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,571 shares after completing the transaction at $57.62 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZTA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.08B and an Enterprise Value of 2.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZTA has reached a high of $85.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AZTA has traded an average of 1.18M shares per day and 1.13M over the past ten days. A total of 72.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.05M. Shares short for AZTA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.32M with a Short Ratio of 5.32M, compared to 3.97M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.69% and a Short% of Float of 8.71%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AZTA is 0.40, from 0.00 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 5 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $161.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $166M to a low estimate of $158.2M. As of the current estimate, Azenta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $145.54M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.38M, an increase of 29.10% over than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $177M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.29M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $702M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $684.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $692.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $554.5M, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $778.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $832M and the low estimate is $754.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.