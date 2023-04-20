In spite of Dow Inc.’s (NYSE:DOW) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) closed at $56.44 down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $56.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3827995 shares were traded. DOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dow Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $68 from $63 previously.

On March 20, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on February 06, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $68.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Dial Debra L. bought 450 shares for $48.09 per share. The transaction valued at 21,640 led to the insider holds 1,625 shares of the business.

Dial Debra L. bought 400 shares of DOW for $20,962 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 1,175 shares after completing the transaction at $52.41 per share. On May 04, another insider, Ungerleider Howard I, who serves as the President and CFO of the company, sold 104,101 shares for $68.70 each. As a result, the insider received 7,151,530 and left with 114,206 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOW now has a Market Capitalization of 39.78B and an Enterprise Value of 52.60B. As of this moment, Dow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOW has reached a high of $71.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOW has traded an average of 4.96M shares per day and 4.07M over the past ten days. A total of 709.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 702.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.99M with a Short Ratio of 9.99M, compared to 11.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DOW is 2.80, from 2.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $2.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.01 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.23. EPS for the following year is $4.86, with 22 analysts recommending between $5.98 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.35B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.77B to a low estimate of $10.87B. As of the current estimate, Dow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.26B, an estimated decrease of -25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.91B, a decrease of -17.60% over than the figure of -$25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.71B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.9B, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.88B and the low estimate is $48.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.