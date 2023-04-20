In spite of Gentex Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GNTX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) closed at $26.88 down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $27.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 712854 shares were traded. GNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gentex Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26 from $24 previously.

Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Boehm Neil sold 1,242 shares for $28.41 per share. The transaction valued at 35,285 led to the insider holds 36,176 shares of the business.

Ryan Scott P sold 9,895 shares of GNTX for $279,948 on Feb 21. The General Counsel now owns 20,631 shares after completing the transaction at $28.29 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Downing Steven R, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 17,730 shares for $30.21 each. As a result, the insider received 535,588 and left with 118,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNTX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.46B and an Enterprise Value of 6.23B. As of this moment, Gentex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNTX has reached a high of $31.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GNTX has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 860.79k over the past ten days. A total of 234.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GNTX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.64M, compared to 3.58M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GNTX is 0.48, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 35.30% for GNTX, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.62. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $527.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $556M to a low estimate of $511.35M. As of the current estimate, Gentex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $468.25M, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $541.14M, an increase of 16.80% over than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $552M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $527.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $2.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.