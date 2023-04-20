In the case of iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO), what’s next?

The closing price of iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) was $1.30 for the day, up 20.37% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1879380 shares were traded. IBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IBIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on November 29, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On January 22, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On June 26, 2020, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.55.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on June 26, 2020, with a $2.55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Brenner Martin sold 5,213 shares for $2.13 per share. The transaction valued at 11,112 led to the insider holds 216,159 shares of the business.

Brenner Martin sold 3,976 shares of IBIO for $7,038 on Feb 21. The insider now owns 221,372 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 14.10M and an Enterprise Value of 24.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBIO has reached a high of $16.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1765.

Shares Statistics:

IBIO traded an average of 3.36M shares per day over the past three months and 792.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IBIO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 2.03M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.20% and a Short% of Float of 9.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$3.42, while EPS last year was -$1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.37 and -$5.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.78. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $600k, a decrease of -69.10% less than the figure of $197.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38M, down -47.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2M and the low estimate is $800k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.