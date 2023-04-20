In the case of Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL), what’s next?

The closing price of Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) was $0.90 for the day, down -0.39% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0035 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510419 shares were traded. DTIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9480 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8633.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DTIL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Amoroso Michael sold 46,999 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 38,539 led to the insider holds 68,738 shares of the business.

Kelly John Alexander bought 20,000 shares of DTIL for $17,200 on Mar 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 245,614 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Scimeca Dario, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 12,172 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider received 13,024 and left with 50,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DTIL now has a Market Capitalization of 89.84M and an Enterprise Value of -72.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTIL has reached a high of $2.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9570, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3036.

Shares Statistics:

DTIL traded an average of 644.58K shares per day over the past three months and 654.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.97M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DTIL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 779.07k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$1.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.32M, an estimated increase of 70.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.17M, an increase of 61.50% less than the figure of $70.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DTIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.1M, down -11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.