In the case of Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO), what’s next?

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) closed the day trading at $92.60 down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $93.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 880033 shares were traded. QRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QRVO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on April 06, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $120.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 16, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when CREVISTON STEVEN E sold 3,000 shares for $94.44 per share. The transaction valued at 283,320 led to the insider holds 68,793 shares of the business.

GARDNER JEFFERY R sold 4,089 shares of QRVO for $413,929 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 25,271 shares after completing the transaction at $101.23 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, FEGO PAUL J, who serves as the SVP, Global Operations of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $105.26 each. As a result, the insider received 315,780 and left with 26,161 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QRVO now has a Market Capitalization of 9.50B and an Enterprise Value of 10.63B. As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $121.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QRVO traded about 1.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QRVO traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 100.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 2.62M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $3.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.9 and $4.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.77. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 24 analysts recommending between $6.14 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $621.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $637.22M to a low estimate of $616.78M. As of the current estimate, Qorvo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated decrease of -46.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $628.14M, a decrease of -39.30% over than the figure of -$46.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $651M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $610M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, down -23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $2.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.