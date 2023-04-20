In What Direction Will 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) was $19.37 for the day, up 11.58% from the previous closing price of $17.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605373 shares were traded. FDMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FDMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On November 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Bizily Scott sold 2,248 shares for $19.30 per share. The transaction valued at 43,386 led to the insider holds 2,109 shares of the business.

Kirn David sold 16,449 shares of FDMT for $332,665 on Feb 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,859,153 shares after completing the transaction at $20.22 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Kirn David, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 17,997 shares for $20.96 each. As a result, the insider received 377,209 and left with 1,875,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDMT now has a Market Capitalization of 503.83M and an Enterprise Value of 306.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 216.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 97.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has reached a high of $26.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.76.

Shares Statistics:

FDMT traded an average of 378.22K shares per day over the past three months and 510.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.66M. Insiders hold about 9.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FDMT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.11M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 13.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.78 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.08 and -$4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.73. EPS for the following year is -$4.06, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.51 and -$6.07.