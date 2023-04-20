In What Direction Will Clover Health Investments Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) was $0.81 for the day, down -5.02% from the previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0428 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4312144 shares were traded. CLOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8556 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLOV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on February 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $3 from $7 previously.

On February 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On January 19, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $3.SVB Leerink initiated its Mkt Perform rating on January 19, 2022, with a $3 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLOV now has a Market Capitalization of 404.93M and an Enterprise Value of 76.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLOV has reached a high of $3.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9857, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6365.

Shares Statistics:

CLOV traded an average of 6.27M shares per day over the past three months and 4.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 478.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.34M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CLOV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 32.32M with a Short Ratio of 32.32M, compared to 30.8M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.74% and a Short% of Float of 8.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $524.06M to a low estimate of $482.84M. As of the current estimate, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s year-ago sales were $874.38M, an estimated decrease of -43.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $480.59M, a decrease of -43.20% less than the figure of -$43.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $486.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $473.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48B, down -43.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.