In What Direction Will Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) was $1.86 for the day, down -1.58% from the previous closing price of $1.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 846856 shares were traded. SLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 27, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Lieber Jonathan I bought 37,500 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 7,016 led to the insider holds 37,500 shares of the business.

Burleson Tess bought 27,700 shares of SLRX for $4,986 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 32,050 shares after completing the transaction at $0.18 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, McVicar William K., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 26,553 shares for $0.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000 and bolstered with 26,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLRX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.68M and an Enterprise Value of -32.74M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLRX has reached a high of $9.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0013, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2215.

Shares Statistics:

SLRX traded an average of 155.62K shares per day over the past three months and 106.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.14M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SLRX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 120.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 131.27k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.54 and a low estimate of -$2.65, while EPS last year was -$3.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.52, with high estimates of -$2.31 and low estimates of -$2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$9.33 and -$10.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.8. EPS for the following year is -$11.99, with 1 analysts recommending between -$11.99 and -$11.99.