In What Direction Will Smartsheet Inc.’s (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Goes From Here?

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) closed the day trading at $43.94 down -1.37% from the previous closing price of $44.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588477 shares were traded. SMAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMAR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 340.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On October 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $46.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Arntz Michael sold 7,961 shares for $47.72 per share. The transaction valued at 379,899 led to the insider holds 10,522 shares of the business.

Marshall Jolene Lau sold 4,000 shares of SMAR for $192,160 on Mar 24. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 5,535 shares after completing the transaction at $48.04 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Arntz Michael, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 10,418 shares for $47.68 each. As a result, the insider received 496,730 and left with 18,483 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMAR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.02B and an Enterprise Value of 5.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMAR has reached a high of $55.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMAR traded about 1.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMAR traded about 832.96k shares per day. A total of 131.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.81M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMAR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 3.59M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $214.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $215M to a low estimate of $213M. As of the current estimate, Smartsheet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $168.31M, an estimated increase of 27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $230.19M, an increase of 23.30% less than the figure of $27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $233.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $225.5M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $950M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $944.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $945.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.91M, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.