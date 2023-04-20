Invest in Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $11.91 in the prior trading day, Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) closed at $11.93, up 0.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1488136 shares were traded. DX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $15.50 from $13.50 previously.

On June 09, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $18.75.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 18, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when COLLIGAN ROBERT S bought 8,000 shares for $12.16 per share. The transaction valued at 97,280 led to the insider holds 40,416 shares of the business.

BOSTON BYRON L bought 2,500 shares of DX for $29,025 on Oct 26. The CEO and Co-CIO now owns 402,634 shares after completing the transaction at $11.61 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, BOSTON BYRON L, who serves as the CEO and Co-CIO of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $10.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,998 and bolstered with 400,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DX now has a Market Capitalization of 645.11M. As of this moment, Dynex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DX has reached a high of $17.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 873.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.45M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 1.69M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.56, compared to 1.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.53. The current Payout Ratio is 43.10% for DX, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $4.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.8M to a low estimate of $1.26M. As of the current estimate, Dynex Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.68M, an estimated decrease of -74.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.18M, a decrease of -70.30% over than the figure of -$74.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.08M, down -57.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.23M and the low estimate is $12.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.