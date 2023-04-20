Invest in Equinor ASA (EQNR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $29.06 in the prior trading day, Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) closed at $28.51, down -1.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2233709 shares were traded. EQNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQNR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQNR now has a Market Capitalization of 90.52B and an Enterprise Value of 83.37B. As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $41.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.93B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 67.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 6.47M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EQNR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 2.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81.

Earnings Estimates

