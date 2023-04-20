Invest in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) closed at $4.25 in the last session, down -0.23% from day before closing price of $4.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717527 shares were traded. MRSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1850.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRSN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On November 21, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Truist initiated its Buy rating on November 21, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Protopapas Anna sold 17,346 shares for $5.74 per share. The transaction valued at 99,566 led to the insider holds 48,733 shares of the business.

Lowinger Timothy B sold 6,233 shares of MRSN for $35,777 on Jan 17. The SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off. now owns 180,363 shares after completing the transaction at $5.74 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, DeSchuytner Brian, who serves as the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,131 shares for $5.74 each. As a result, the insider received 29,452 and left with 32,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRSN now has a Market Capitalization of 446.15M and an Enterprise Value of 201.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $8.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1810.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRSN traded on average about 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.67M. Insiders hold about 1.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 7.30M, compared to 6.98M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$2.61.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.65M and the low estimate is $15.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.