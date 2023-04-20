Invest in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) closed at $1.62 in the last session, up 2.53% from day before closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906033 shares were traded. SMMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 12, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Zanganeh Mahkam bought 15,973,743 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 16,772,430 led to the insider holds 23,395,269 shares of the business.

Zanganeh Mahkam bought 7,553,301 shares of SMMT for $7,930,966 on Mar 08. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,884,095 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Dhingra Ankur, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 196,362 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 206,180 and bolstered with 234,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMMT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.08B and an Enterprise Value of 1.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1645.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.78k whereas that against EBITDA is -17.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMMT has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8125, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8716.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMMT traded on average about 2.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 193.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.78M. Insiders hold about 90.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SMMT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 6.02M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.17M, down -92.30% from the average estimate.