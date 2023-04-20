Invest in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $21.53 in the prior trading day, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) closed at $21.27, down -1.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 683707 shares were traded. VSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VSH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 15, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 07, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when ZANDMAN MARC sold 23,834 shares for $21.06 per share. The transaction valued at 501,944 led to the insider holds 35,552 shares of the business.

ZANDMAN MARC sold 44,161 shares of VSH for $1,007,312 on Jan 13. The Exec Chairman of the Board now owns 35,552 shares after completing the transaction at $22.81 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, PAUL GERALD, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 57,076 shares for $22.63 each. As a result, the insider received 1,291,630 and left with 209,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.02B and an Enterprise Value of 2.74B. As of this moment, Vishay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSH has reached a high of $24.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 951.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 691.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VSH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 5.96M, compared to 6.2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VSH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.87. The current Payout Ratio is 13.40% for VSH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.82 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $845.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $850.52M to a low estimate of $842M. As of the current estimate, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $853.79M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $832.16M, a decrease of -3.60% less than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $880.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $792M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5B, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.58B and the low estimate is $3.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.