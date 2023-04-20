Investing in AMETEK Inc. (AME) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) closed at $137.57 down -1.21% from its previous closing price of $139.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 827020 shares were traded. AME stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AMETEK Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 91.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $170 to $122.

On December 17, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $159.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2021, with a $159 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Conti Anthony James sold 3,440 shares for $139.57 per share. The transaction valued at 480,117 led to the insider holds 26,078 shares of the business.

AMATO THOMAS A sold 780 shares of AME for $107,279 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 8,780 shares after completing the transaction at $137.54 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Kohlhagen Steven W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,440 shares for $144.55 each. As a result, the insider received 786,328 and left with 35,674 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AME now has a Market Capitalization of 31.55B and an Enterprise Value of 33.77B. As of this moment, AMETEK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AME has reached a high of $148.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AME has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 229.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AME as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 1.54M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AME is 1.00, from 0.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 17.50% for AME, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.99. EPS for the following year is $6.44, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.7 and $6.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, AMETEK Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.15B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $6.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.