Investing in Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.17, up 0.31% from its previous closing price of $16.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627910 shares were traded. RNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 20, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On July 12, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $29.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on July 12, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LEVIN ARTHUR A sold 100 shares for $22.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,201 led to the insider holds 19,330 shares of the business.

LEVIN ARTHUR A sold 10,000 shares of RNA for $236,567 on Feb 14. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 19,330 shares after completing the transaction at $23.66 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Boyce Sarah, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,221 shares for $24.26 each. As a result, the insider received 78,141 and left with 53,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNA now has a Market Capitalization of 990.60M and an Enterprise Value of 390.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 126.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 42.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNA has reached a high of $25.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RNA traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.87M. Insiders hold about 5.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RNA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.91M with a Short Ratio of 10.91M, compared to 8.31M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.41% and a Short% of Float of 17.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.05, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.88, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.45. EPS for the following year is -$3.5, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$5.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $2.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.67M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.79M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04M, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.22M, down -15.30% from the average estimate.