Investing in BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) closed at $4.33 down -1.59% from its previous closing price of $4.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2618874 shares were traded. BB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BlackBerry Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on March 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Dickman Marjorie sold 28,237 shares for $4.63 per share. The transaction valued at 130,737 led to the insider holds 35,372 shares of the business.

GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH sold 30,239 shares of BB for $103,417 on Jan 03. The President of Cyber Security now owns 76,485 shares after completing the transaction at $3.42 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Rai Steve, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,958 shares for $3.32 each. As a result, the insider received 29,741 and left with 48,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.61B and an Enterprise Value of 2.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BB has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0624, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7821.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BB has traded an average of 6.09M shares per day and 3.58M over the past ten days. A total of 581.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 570.08M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.33M with a Short Ratio of 21.33M, compared to 24.72M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $161.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $163M to a low estimate of $159.7M. As of the current estimate, BlackBerry Limited’s year-ago sales were $168M, an estimated decrease of -4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $163.35M, a decrease of -2.00% over than the figure of -$4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $705M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $696M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $701.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656M, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $790.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $854M and the low estimate is $757M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.