Investing in Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Burford Capital Limited’s stock clocked out at $12.66, up 1.20% from its previous closing price of $12.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511171 shares were traded. BUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BUR’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on May 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On June 04, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BUR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.75B. As of this moment, Burford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 422.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -431.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BUR has reached a high of $12.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BUR traded 902.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 971.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.93M. Insiders hold about 14.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.59% stake in the company. Shares short for BUR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 926.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 698.74k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.