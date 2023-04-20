Investing in CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) closed at $9.17 up 1.33% from its previous closing price of $9.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686683 shares were traded. CXW stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CoreCivic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 18, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.85.

On March 16, 2020, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Noble Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on March 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when MARSHALL THURGOOD JR sold 17,153 shares for $9.90 per share. The transaction valued at 169,815 led to the insider holds 37,678 shares of the business.

Swindle, Patrick D. sold 35,000 shares of CXW for $335,650 on Mar 02. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 202,695 shares after completing the transaction at $9.59 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, GARFINKLE DAVID, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $10.66 each. As a result, the insider received 79,961 and left with 316,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.08B and an Enterprise Value of 2.32B. As of this moment, CoreCivic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXW has reached a high of $14.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CXW has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 685.34k over the past ten days. A total of 114.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.21M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CXW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 2.32M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CXW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 08, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $471.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $473.79M to a low estimate of $469.05M. As of the current estimate, CoreCivic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $452.99M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $474.37M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $475.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $473.05M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.