Investing in Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Cyngn Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.24, down -12.41% from its previous closing price of $1.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1750 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529623 shares were traded. CYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5189 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CYN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on November 16, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Macleod Karen M bought 1,250 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,538 led to the insider holds 50,163 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYN now has a Market Capitalization of 40.13M and an Enterprise Value of 17.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 140.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 68.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYN has reached a high of $6.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1108, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0278.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CYN traded 260.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 177.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.14M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CYN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 322.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 266.24k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $262k, up 987.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16M and the low estimate is $16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 461.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.