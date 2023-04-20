Is Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) closed at $0.24 in the last session, down -2.76% from day before closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0069 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544686 shares were traded. AMPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2230.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMPE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.20M and an Enterprise Value of -8.84M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPE has reached a high of $5.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7690.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMPE traded on average about 151.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 366.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.95M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 221.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 172.68k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.