Is Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $19.14 in the prior trading day, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) closed at $19.16, up 0.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1266891 shares were traded. EXEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXEL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On January 26, 2023, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.

On October 18, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $26.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on October 18, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Hessekiel Jeffrey sold 38,930 shares for $20.01 per share. The transaction valued at 778,989 led to the insider holds 582,435 shares of the business.

WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L sold 15,300 shares of EXEL for $254,133 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 317,467 shares after completing the transaction at $16.61 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Hessekiel Jeffrey, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec of the company, sold 77,860 shares for $17.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,333,742 and left with 527,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXEL now has a Market Capitalization of 6.51B and an Enterprise Value of 5.39B. As of this moment, Exelixis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXEL has reached a high of $23.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 323.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.46M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXEL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.12M with a Short Ratio of 7.12M, compared to 9.09M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $424.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $442.73M to a low estimate of $389M. As of the current estimate, Exelixis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $355.98M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $449.34M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $461.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $418M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.