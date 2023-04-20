Is this a Prime Time To acquire Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) stock

The price of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) closed at $2.40 in the last session, down -4.76% from day before closing price of $2.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5299668 shares were traded. PRST stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Mosher Dan sold 5,627 shares for $3.30 per share. The transaction valued at 18,569 led to the insider holds 21,598 shares of the business.

Mosher Dan sold 9,177 shares of PRST for $31,569 on Feb 21. The CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 21,598 shares after completing the transaction at $3.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRST now has a Market Capitalization of 71.91M and an Enterprise Value of 93.17M. As of this moment, Presto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRST has reached a high of $10.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4337, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4577.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRST traded on average about 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.16M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PRST as of Mar 30, 2023 were 150.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 52.44k on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.5M and the low estimate is $43.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.