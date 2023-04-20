Is this a Prime Time To acquire RELX PLC (RELX) stock

After finishing at $32.68 in the prior trading day, RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) closed at $32.83, up 0.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553920 shares were traded. RELX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RELX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 150.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELX now has a Market Capitalization of 61.96B and an Enterprise Value of 69.88B. As of this moment, RELX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELX has reached a high of $33.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 788.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 538.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.88B. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RELX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 1.19M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RELX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.55, compared to 0.62 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 48.20% for RELX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.