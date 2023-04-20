Is this a Prime Time To acquire Service Corporation International (SCI) stock

After finishing at $70.80 in the prior trading day, Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) closed at $70.64, down -0.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565103 shares were traded. SCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when WARING SUMNER J III sold 29,200 shares for $68.67 per share. The transaction valued at 2,005,187 led to the insider holds 338,866 shares of the business.

RYAN THOMAS L sold 2,836 shares of SCI for $201,202 on Feb 23. The President, CEO & Chairman now owns 962,409 shares after completing the transaction at $70.95 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, RYAN THOMAS L, who serves as the President, CEO & Chairman of the company, sold 11,049 shares for $70.87 each. As a result, the insider received 783,043 and left with 962,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCI now has a Market Capitalization of 10.95B and an Enterprise Value of 15.19B. As of this moment, Service’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCI has reached a high of $75.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 962.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 880.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.23M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SCI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.43M with a Short Ratio of 6.43M, compared to 5.87M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SCI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.02, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 27.50% for SCI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $3.88, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.93 and $3.78.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $983.64M. As of the current estimate, Service Corporation International’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $996.88M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $982.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.11B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.28B and the low estimate is $4.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.