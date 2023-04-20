Is this a Prime Time To acquire Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) stock

The price of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) closed at $1.33 in the last session, down -5.00% from day before closing price of $1.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1843694 shares were traded. TUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4110 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TUP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $13.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when GOUDIS RICHARD bought 254,500 shares for $3.93 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,134 led to the insider holds 424,500 shares of the business.

Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel bought 24,000 shares of TUP for $101,520 on Nov 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 485,965 shares after completing the transaction at $4.23 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, HARBOUR PAMELA JONES, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 45,000 shares for $5.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 256,500 and bolstered with 45,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TUP now has a Market Capitalization of 58.71M and an Enterprise Value of 654.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUP has reached a high of $19.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8948, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7797.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TUP traded on average about 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.92M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TUP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.61M, compared to 4.38M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.61% and a Short% of Float of 15.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $237.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $237.8M to a low estimate of $237.8M. As of the current estimate, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s year-ago sales were $348.1M, an estimated decrease of -31.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.3M, a decrease of -15.30% over than the figure of -$31.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $288.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $288.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.