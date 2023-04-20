It’s a good day to be an Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.86, down -3.66% from its previous closing price of $12.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 836858 shares were traded. DO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Savarino Dominic A sold 10,000 shares for $12.25 per share. The transaction valued at 122,516 led to the insider holds 25,309 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 1.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DO has reached a high of $13.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DO traded 1.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 875.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.28M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.36M, compared to 3.19M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $805M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.