It’s a good day to be an Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.36, up 2.09% from its previous closing price of $6.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1414340 shares were traded. FATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FATE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $7.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Chu Yu-Waye sold 2,532 shares for $6.57 per share. The transaction valued at 16,648 led to the insider holds 140,676 shares of the business.

Redmile Group, LLC bought 25,700 shares of FATE for $154,200 on Apr 14. The Director now owns 12,859,119 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Redmile Group, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 302,339 shares for $5.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,765,660 and left with 12,833,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FATE now has a Market Capitalization of 553.63M and an Enterprise Value of 226.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $38.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FATE traded 2.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Shares short for FATE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 27.34M with a Short Ratio of 27.34M, compared to 18.66M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.85% and a Short% of Float of 37.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.74, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$2.41.