It’s a good day to be an Valvoline Inc. (VVV) shareholder

In the latest session, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) closed at $34.38 down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $34.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1057699 shares were traded. VVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Valvoline Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 06, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $39.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Matheys Heidi J. sold 5,823 shares for $35.25 per share. The transaction valued at 205,261 led to the insider holds 37,159 shares of the business.

Gerrald Thomas A. II sold 3,000 shares of VVV for $103,713 on Feb 21. The Senior Vice President and CSCO now owns 18,534 shares after completing the transaction at $34.57 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Matheys Heidi J., who serves as the SVP, Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $36.00 each. As a result, the insider received 108,000 and left with 37,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VVV now has a Market Capitalization of 6.08B and an Enterprise Value of 8.18B. As of this moment, Valvoline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVV has reached a high of $37.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VVV has traded an average of 1.51M shares per day and 1.19M over the past ten days. A total of 175.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.16M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VVV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 3.26M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VVV is 0.50, from 0.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $344.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $347.3M to a low estimate of $342M. As of the current estimate, Valvoline Inc.’s year-ago sales were $886M, an estimated decrease of -61.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $367.3M, a decrease of -61.60% less than the figure of -$61.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $372.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.