It’s an appealing income play to consider Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

After finishing at $19.67 in the prior trading day, Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) closed at $20.31, up 3.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 818397 shares were traded. ATSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATSG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 12, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Dominick Jeffrey A. bought 1,500 shares for $19.77 per share. The transaction valued at 29,655 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

TURNER QUINT O bought 1,000 shares of ATSG for $19,730 on Mar 24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 254,824 shares after completing the transaction at $19.73 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, VORHOLT JEFFREY J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250 shares for $19.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,900 and bolstered with 34,075 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATSG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 3.02B. As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATSG has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 475.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 402.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.74% stake in the company. Shares short for ATSG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 1.64M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.96. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $528.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $574.67M to a low estimate of $503.9M. As of the current estimate, Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $485.86M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $548.21M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $601.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $505M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $525.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62T and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23,967.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.