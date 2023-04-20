It’s an appealing income play to consider Biotricity Inc. (BTCY)

The price of Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) closed at $0.76 in the last session, up 5.56% from day before closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1890094 shares were traded. BTCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6905.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BTCY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on March 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 23, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTCY now has a Market Capitalization of 26.25M and an Enterprise Value of 43.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTCY has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6288, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9009.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BTCY traded on average about 207.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 791.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.87M. Insiders hold about 17.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 363.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 355.59k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6M to a low estimate of $2.6M. As of the current estimate, Biotricity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.15M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.16M, an increase of 53.70% over than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.16M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.7M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.8M and the low estimate is $13.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.