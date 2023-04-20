It’s an appealing income play to consider Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)

The price of Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) closed at $19.49 in the last session, up 10.11% from day before closing price of $17.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521829 shares were traded. CUBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CUBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on October 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $44 from $42 previously.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on March 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Sidhu Samvir S. bought 5,200 shares for $20.50 per share. The transaction valued at 106,600 led to the insider holds 91,511 shares of the business.

SIDHU JAY S bought 45,450 shares of CUBI for $499,950 on Mar 13. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,167,626 shares after completing the transaction at $11.00 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, ROTHERMEL DANIEL K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,575 and bolstered with 102,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUBI now has a Market Capitalization of 559.35M. As of this moment, Customers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUBI has reached a high of $48.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CUBI traded on average about 877.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 531.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.94M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CUBI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.30M, compared to 1.77M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.28% and a Short% of Float of 9.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $2.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.56 and $3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.04. EPS for the following year is $5.96, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.1 and $5.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $136.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $152.54M to a low estimate of $123M. As of the current estimate, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $164.7M, an estimated decrease of -17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.59M, a decrease of -16.60% over than the figure of -$17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $165.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $658.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $513.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $561.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $623.72M, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $602.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $677.96M and the low estimate is $494.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.