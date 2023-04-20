It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) stock

The closing price of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) was $3.39 for the day, up 9.71% from the previous closing price of $3.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574647 shares were traded. TAST stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9900.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TAST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on March 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $2.50 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Myers William E sold 10,000 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,265 led to the insider holds 88,571 shares of the business.

Pena Paulo A bought 17,000 shares of TAST for $24,794 on Dec 13. The President and CEO now owns 138,275 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Pena Paulo A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 21,275 shares for $2.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,956 and bolstered with 121,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAST now has a Market Capitalization of 182.46M and an Enterprise Value of 1.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAST has reached a high of $3.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3026, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9620.

Shares Statistics:

TAST traded an average of 211.52K shares per day over the past three months and 623.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TAST as of Mar 30, 2023 were 336.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 399.96k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $423.35M to a low estimate of $417.52M. As of the current estimate, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.48M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $462.63M, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $466.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $458.83M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.