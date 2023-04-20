It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) stock

The closing price of Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) was $1.36 for the day, up 14.29% from the previous closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647018 shares were traded. IVVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IVVD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.10 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVVD now has a Market Capitalization of 131.73M and an Enterprise Value of -236.54M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVVD has reached a high of $4.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5663, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7738.

Shares Statistics:

IVVD traded an average of 221.39K shares per day over the past three months and 173.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.98M. Insiders hold about 25.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IVVD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 2.87M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 7.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.57, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.31 and -$1.83.