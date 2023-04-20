It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) stock

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) closed the day trading at $96.38 down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $97.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1033983 shares were traded. LYB stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LYB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $90 from $113 previously.

On April 12, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $118.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Kaplan Jeffrey A sold 10,000 shares for $98.99 per share. The transaction valued at 989,901 led to the insider holds 47,600 shares of the business.

Sharma Anup sold 1,713 shares of LYB for $145,454 on Dec 31. The SVP, Global Business Services now owns 8,998 shares after completing the transaction at $84.91 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 729,846 shares for $84.85 each. As a result, the insider received 61,926,119 and left with 3,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYB now has a Market Capitalization of 31.64B and an Enterprise Value of 42.66B. As of this moment, LyondellBasell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has reached a high of $112.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LYB traded about 2.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LYB traded about 2.02M shares per day. A total of 310.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.74M with a Short Ratio of 7.74M, compared to 7.07M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Dividends & Splits

LYB’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.76, up from 4.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.91.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.33 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $3.3 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.21 and $6.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.01. EPS for the following year is $10.59, with 25 analysts recommending between $14.1 and $7.4.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $10.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.38B to a low estimate of $9.44B. As of the current estimate, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s year-ago sales were $13.16B, an estimated decrease of -18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.63B, a decrease of -21.60% less than the figure of -$18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.46B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.45B, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.62B and the low estimate is $28.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.