It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) stock

The closing price of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) was $3.81 for the day, up 3.81% from the previous closing price of $3.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586638 shares were traded. MNMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On August 26, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $3.50.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on August 26, 2022, with a $3.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Barrow Robert sold 8,273 shares for $3.51 per share. The transaction valued at 29,038 led to the insider holds 238,959 shares of the business.

Karlin Dan sold 3,577 shares of MNMD for $12,555 on Mar 01. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 260,505 shares after completing the transaction at $3.51 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Barrow Robert, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,861 shares for $2.69 each. As a result, the insider received 10,386 and left with 247,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNMD now has a Market Capitalization of 112.74M and an Enterprise Value of -29.33M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNMD has reached a high of $19.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3438, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1243.

Shares Statistics:

MNMD traded an average of 511.13K shares per day over the past three months and 808.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.88M. Insiders hold about 14.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.12% stake in the company. Shares short for MNMD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 3.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.01% and a Short% of Float of 7.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$1.69.