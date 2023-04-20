It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585577 shares were traded. RNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RNW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 28, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.20B and an Enterprise Value of 7.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNW has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RNW traded about 1.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RNW traded about 735.05k shares per day. A total of 393.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.08M. Insiders hold about 15.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.67M with a Short Ratio of 5.67M, compared to 4.59M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $193.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $193.7M to a low estimate of $193.7M. As of the current estimate, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s year-ago sales were $232M, an estimated decrease of -16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $293.2M, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of -$16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $293.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $293.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $860.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $978.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $912M, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.